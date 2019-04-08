Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Logs 25 minutes in return
McCollum (knee) totaled nine points (3-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 25 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 115-108 win over the Nuggets on Sunday.
McCollum made his return after a 10-game absence and flashed an understandably rusty shot. However, the most important aspect of McCollum's night was that he apparently tolerated a solid allotment of playing time well and got his legs back under him after a long layoff. The valued two-guard is likely to continue ramping up his playing time over the final two games of the season ahead of the postseason.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Will play limited minutes Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Upgraded to probable•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Ruled out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Won't make road trip•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Making progress•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...