Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Logs 25 minutes in return

McCollum (knee) totaled nine points (3-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 25 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 115-108 win over the Nuggets on Sunday.

McCollum made his return after a 10-game absence and flashed an understandably rusty shot. However, the most important aspect of McCollum's night was that he apparently tolerated a solid allotment of playing time well and got his legs back under him after a long layoff. The valued two-guard is likely to continue ramping up his playing time over the final two games of the season ahead of the postseason.