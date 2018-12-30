Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Long-range shooting woes continue

McCollum provided 14 points (6-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 35 minutes in Saturday's 115-105 loss to the Warriors.

McCollum's shooting difficulties from beyond the arc continued in this modest effort, as he's managed a meager 27.7 percent from long-range over the month of December. He went 0-of-5 in Saturday's loss. This regression as atypical as he usually converts threes in the 45 percent range. Hos overall scoring totals have been relatively steady, but he'll need to start righting the ship in the 3-point department to get his totals trending higher.