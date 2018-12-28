Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Major offensive contributor in win

McCollum contributed 24 points (7-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 110-109 overtime win over the Warriors on Thursday.

McCollum wasn't anywhere near his sharpest from the field, but his team-high number of shot attempts helped carry him to the second-highest scoring total on the Blazers for the night. The sixth-year guard's scoring contributions have been all over the map over the last seven games, as he's interspersed a trio of 20-point outings with four sub-15-point tallies. A significant slump from distance that persisted Thursday is largely at fault, as McCollum is shooting a meager 19.2 percent (5-for-26) from three-point range over his last five contests.