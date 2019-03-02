Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Makes it rain in loss
McCollum poured in 35 points (12-20 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and a steal over 40 minutes in the Trail Blazers' loss to the Raptors on Friday.
McCollum was narrowly bested by Kawhi Leonard (38 points) in Friday's loss, though the former put on a shooting clinic. He drained 60.0 percent of his shots from the floor, including 63.6 percent from deep, canning seven three-balls and all four of his free-throws. McCollum plays second fiddle to Damian Lillard for the most part, but McCollum is a dangerous scorer in his own right and has the potential to go off like this at any time. He's scored 35 points in two of his last three games.
