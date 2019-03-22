Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Making progress
McCollum (knee) went through some very light ballhandling and passing work following Friday's practice, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
McCollum is set to have his knee re-examined soon, but his recent activity implies he's making solid progress. More information will arrive once team doctors check things out again.
