Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Misses five free-throws in victory
McCollum totaled 22 points (6-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-13 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 108-103 victory over the Lakers.
McCollum played second fiddle to the Damian Lillard show Monday, still managing to accumulate 22 points of his own. Luckily for the Trail Blazers, he and Lillard seem to be able to cover each other's shortcomings on a nightly basis, allowing the team to keep picking up impressive victories as they make a surprising push for a top-four seed. McCollum, who is one of the premier foul-line shooters in the league, only went 8-of-13 from the line in this one. Nothing to worry about here, just goes to show that even the best shooters can struggle on occasions.
