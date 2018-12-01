Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Misses game-winning shot in loss

McCollum posted 33 points (14-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 38 minutes in Friday's 113-112 loss to the Nuggets.

Despite missing that crucial shot in the closing seconds, McCollum led the team in scoring. The downside to his excellent game is the reminder that the see-saw correlation between McCollum and Lillard, which had been relatively mild this season, is still very much alive. It can be a bit of a headache for daily players who go for Lillard, only to see McCollum explode, and vice-versa. McCollum is still one of the most valuable off-guards in the league and is a must-start in all formats.