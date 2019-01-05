Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Musters only 10 points in loss

McCollum logged 10 points (4-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, five assists and two rebounds across 32 minutes in Friday's 111-109 loss to the Thunder.

It wasn't a great shooting night for McCollum, and the game flow really didn't come his way in the game, although he did dish out five assists in the loss. McCollum's totals are often tied to Lillard's performance, and the two are known to often exchange standout games back-and-forth, although that scenario was more prevalent last season. Portland plays their best when both guards are humming on all cylinders, and neither of them had a superlative game on Friday.