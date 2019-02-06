Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: No downturn after long layoff
McCollum netted 33 points (13-25 FG, 7-14 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 40 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 118-108 loss to the Heat on Tuesday.
A rare non-All-Star-break five-day layoff between games did nothing to cool off McCollum, who paced all scorers Tuesday in the process of posting back-to-back 30-point efforts for the first time all season. The veteran sharpshooter has now generated a 59.6 percent success rate from the field over his last two contests, including a blistering 52.6 percent from distance. McCollum is susceptible to multi-game shooting slumps from time to time, but he can also go on extended runs of prolific scoring when he gets the hot hand. He appears to be in the midst of such a stretch at present, as he's actually shot 47.8 percent or better in six of the last eight while draining at least 50.0 percent of his three-point attempts in those contests as well.
