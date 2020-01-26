Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Off injury report
McCollum (ankle) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Pacers, NBC Sports Northwest reports.
McCollum was able to practice Saturday, which apparently went well. McCollum has been out over the past three games, with the Blazers going 1-2 over that span. He'll presumably return to the starting lineup Sunday, though it's possible he'll be on a minutes limit.
