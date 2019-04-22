Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: On fire from deep in win
McCollum put up 27 points (10-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 42 minutes Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 111-98 win over the Thunder in Game 4.
McCollum was something of a wild card heading into playoffs after missing 11 of the Trail Blazers' final 13 regular-season games with a strained left knee, but the shooting guard is looking fully healthy thus far in the first round. He's cleared 20 points in each of the first four contests while chipping in 6.3 boards and 4.5 assists per game and hitting 51.6 percent of his attempts from the outside.
