Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: On fire in preseason win
McCollum tallied 28 points (11-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 29 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 126-118 preseason win over the Jazz on Wednesday.
McCollum appears to be on the fast track to a blazing hot start to the regular season if his work during the exhibition slate is any indication. The veteran two-guard followed up Saturday's 27-point tally against the Suns with Wednesday's near-perfect showing from the floor, leaving him riding a massive wave of momentum ahead of the season opener next week.
