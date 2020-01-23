Play

Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Out again Thursday

McCollum (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Mavericks, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.

McCollum will miss a third consecutive game as he continues to work his way back from a sprained left ankle, which he initially picked up against Dallas last week. In his absence, Anfernee Simons figures to make another start alongside Damian Lillard.

