Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Out again Thursday
McCollum (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Mavericks, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
McCollum will miss a third consecutive game as he continues to work his way back from a sprained left ankle, which he initially picked up against Dallas last week. In his absence, Anfernee Simons figures to make another start alongside Damian Lillard.
