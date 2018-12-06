Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Out Thursday
McCollum (ankle) is out Thursday against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
A sprained left ankle will prevent McCollum from taking the court Thursday, and the Blazers will look to fill his 34.3 minutes per game. He has yet to miss a contest this season, so it's not immediately clear who will be a beneficiary. Seth Curry, Evan Turner and Nik Stauskas are all candidates to start and/or see extra run.
