Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Out with illness

McCollum was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat due to an illness, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

McCollum started all 36 games this season but won't be able to play Sunday due to the ailment. Anfernee Simons and Gary Trent figure to see increased minutes in his absence at Miami.

