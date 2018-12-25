Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Overcomes struggles from downtown
McCollum supplied 22 points (10-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 34 minutes Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 121-118 overtime win over the Mavericks.
While McCollum turned in one of his better all-around stat lines of the season, it came without efficient shooting from downtown, which has been a recurring trend lately for the 27-year-old. He's hit just 21.2 percent of his attempts from distance over the past seven contests, dropping his season mark to a career-worst 33.7 percent.
