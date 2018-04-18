Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Paces team in scoring again during Game 2 loss
McCollum registered 22 points (9-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 39 minutes during Portland's 111-102 loss to the Pelicans in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
McCollum led the Blazers in scoring for the second time in as many games, serving as the only Portland player to eclipse the 20-point mark on the night in the process. The 26-year-old improved his shooting percentage from 38.9 to 42.9 in Game 2, and he also was more effective as a facilitator. Despite the solid individual contributions, McCollum hasn't been able to help prevent Portland from falling into a 2-0 series hole, meaning he may have to be even more aggressive in Thursday's Game 3 tilt on the road.
