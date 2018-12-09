Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Plays 33 minutes Saturday

McCollum ended with 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 victory over Minnesota.

McCollum returned after missing just one game with an ankle sprain, scoring 19 points including a huge three-pointer to effectively seal the game. The playing time was down a fraction from his season average but he appeared untroubled by the ankle and barring any setbacks, should be good to go for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.

