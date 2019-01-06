Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Plays 40 minutes in victory

McCollum ended with 24 points (9-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 110-101 victory over Houston.

McCollum scored at least 24 points for just the third time in his last ten games, going 9-of-21 from the field. He has struggled to get back to the form he showed just two seasons ago and currently sits outside the top 50 for the year. His lack of defensive numbers really hurt his overall value and owners should probably just accept that this might be who he is now.