Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Posts 20 points in loss
McCollum recorded 20 points (9-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 102-94 loss to the Pelicans.
While McCollum scored at least 20 points for the fifth straight contest, he struggled from beyond the arc. Still, he's played well over this stretch, averaging 27.4 points on 49.0 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from distance, plus 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 38.0 minutes.
