Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Posts 40 points in Wednesday's loss

McCollum exploded for 40 points (16-27 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 92-83 loss to the Grizzlies.

McCollum matched his season high in scoring while contributing in every category. He isn't known for his defensive abilities, so fantasy owners should be sure to savor the steal, block, and boards. With that being said, he remains one of the top offensive guards in the game, and it's long been clear that Damian Lillard has no problem feeding McCollum when he has the hot hand.