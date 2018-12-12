Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Pours in 22 points Tuesday

McCollum contributed 22 points (10-21 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 111-103 loss to the Rockets.

It was a tale of two games for McCollum, who shot extremely well within the arc, but failed to hit one from deep. He'll look to iron out the inconsistencies with his scoring going forward.