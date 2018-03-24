Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Pours in 26 in Friday's loss
McCollum collected 26 points (12-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Friday's 105-100 loss to the Celtics.
McCollum drew even with backcourt mate Damian Lillard for the team lead in both scoring and shot attempts, and he was able to shoot 50.0 percent or better for the fourth time in the last five games. The 26-year-old hasn't been able to translate that success over to three-point range, however, as McCollum has now drained just six of his last 27 shots from distance over that same five-contest sample. Despite those struggles, his accuracy from in front of the arc and surprisingly solid rebounding and assist contributions are keeping his fantasy outlook exceedingly bright.
