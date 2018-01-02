Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Pours in 32 in OT win
McCollum totaled 32 points (11-30 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists and six rebounds across 45 minutes in Monday's 124-120 overtime win over the Bulls.
McCollum caught fire after intermission, scoring 25 of his 32 points in the second half and overtime. The fifth-year sharpshooter drained the go-ahead basket with 56.5 seconds remaining in overtime as well, and both his scoring and minutes totals led all players on the night. Damian Lillard's current absence due to a hamstring injury -- now at four games -- hasn't always translated into spectacular production for McCollum, but he does now have a pair of 30-point efforts in his last three contests, and he's taken at least 20 shot attempts in all four contests Lillard has missed.
