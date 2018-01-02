Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Pours in 32 in OT win

McCollum totaled 32 points (11-30 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists and six rebounds across 45 minutes in Monday's 124-120 overtime win over the Bulls.

McCollum caught fire after intermission, scoring 25 of his 32 points in the second half and overtime. The fifth-year sharpshooter drained the go-ahead basket with 56.5 seconds remaining in overtime as well, and both his scoring and minutes totals led all players on the night. Damian Lillard's current absence due to a hamstring injury -- now at four games -- hasn't always translated into spectacular production for McCollum, but he does now have a pair of 30-point efforts in his last three contests, and he's taken at least 20 shot attempts in all four contests Lillard has missed.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories