Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Pours in game-high 28 in Friday's win

McCollum scored 28 points (12-18 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 32 minutes during Friday's 114-96 win over the Pacers.

After missing the season opener due to a one-game suspension, McCollum wasted no time in getting back into the swing of the Blazers offense. The 26-year-old averaged career highs in scoring (23.0 PPG), boards (3.6 RPG), shooting percentage (48.0 percent) and free-throw percentage (91.2 percent) last season, but as he and Damian Lillard continue to develop together, McCollum might well improve on that production even further in 2017-18.