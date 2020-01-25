Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Practices Saturday
McCollum (ankle) went through Thursday's practice, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
A sprained left ankle has kept McCollum out over the past three games, but given that he went through a full practice Thursday, a return seems to be on the horizon. He should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Blazers.
