Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Probable vs. Minnesota
McCollum (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
McCollum was sidelined for Thursday's outing against the Suns with a left ankle sprain, but it doesn't look like it was anything serious for the shooting guard. With McCollum's return on the horizon, Seth Curry will return to his role off the bench after getting the start against Phoenix.
