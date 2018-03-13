Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Produces average outing in win
McCollum posted 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, two rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot in 32 minutes during Monday's 115-99 win over the Heat.
While McCollum's record against the Heat had many expecting a bigger night, Damian Lillard overshadowed McCollum, which is the case more often than not. He has the ability to put up huge stat lines but like most off-guards, he depends on a hot night of shooting to reach value.
