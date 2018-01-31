Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Puts up 16 points in win
McCollum tallied 16 points (5-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three steals and two assists in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 104-96 win over the Clippers.
McCollum suffered from the same ailment that even the best off-guards face in fantasy play - they are often solely dependent on points scored and don't do a whole lot in ancillary categories. McCollum put up 18 shots and only connected on 27.7 of them and didn't contribute much of anything else. McCollum is still a chalk candidate in season formats, however.
