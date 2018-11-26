Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Puts up 18 points in loss

McCollum provided 18 points (8-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt), nine rebounds and an assist across 36 minutes in Sunday's 104-100 loss to the Clippers.

While McCollum struggled with his shot on Sunday, he managed to put up a decent rebounding total that boosted his overall numbers nicely. McCollum is usually a shot-dependent off-guard who doesn't produce much in ancillary categories, so his nine boards were a pleasant surprise. Over 20 games he's managed a 46 percent field-goal conversion rate.