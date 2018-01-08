Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Puts up 25 and hIts game-winning shot on Sunday

McCollum posted 25 points (11-24 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 111-110 win over the Spurs.

McCollum continues to be a solid anchor for Portland's offensive attack. Coming into Sunday's game he was averaging 24.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over the previous five games. The fifth-year vet excels with Damian Lillard or Shabazz Napier alongside him in the backcourt, so there's no negligible deviation from his usual production when either guard puts up big stat lines.