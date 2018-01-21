Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Puts up 26 points on Saturday

McCollum logged 26 points (11-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-108 win over the Mavericks.

McCollum is heavily dependent on his shooting to get him near expected value, but luckily for McCollum owners, he hasn't logged a single-digit scoring total since November 22. He'll usually contribute a few assists and rebounds each game, and is definitely Portland's second-best fantasy option. On Saturday he led the team with 23 shot attempts, which is the fourth-most he's shot this season. Despite the high number of shots he's logging an impressive 44.7 percent from the floor and 42.5 percent from beyond the arc.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories