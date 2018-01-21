Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Puts up 26 points on Saturday
McCollum logged 26 points (11-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-108 win over the Mavericks.
McCollum is heavily dependent on his shooting to get him near expected value, but luckily for McCollum owners, he hasn't logged a single-digit scoring total since November 22. He'll usually contribute a few assists and rebounds each game, and is definitely Portland's second-best fantasy option. On Saturday he led the team with 23 shot attempts, which is the fourth-most he's shot this season. Despite the high number of shots he's logging an impressive 44.7 percent from the floor and 42.5 percent from beyond the arc.
