Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Questionable for Thursday

McCollum is listed as questionable for Thursday's game the Suns with a left ankle sprain, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

It's unclear when McCollum suffered the injury, however it didn't seem to affect him in the Blazers last game as he played 40 minutes. More information on his status should come out Thursday morning after the team's shootaround. If McCollum doesn't play, Seth Curry or Evan Turner would likely replace him in the starting lineup.