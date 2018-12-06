Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Questionable for Thursday
McCollum is listed as questionable for Thursday's game the Suns with a left ankle sprain, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
It's unclear when McCollum suffered the injury, however it didn't seem to affect him in the Blazers last game as he played 40 minutes. More information on his status should come out Thursday morning after the team's shootaround. If McCollum doesn't play, Seth Curry or Evan Turner would likely replace him in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Red-hot from field in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Misses game-winning shot in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Puts up 18 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Explodes for 31 points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Eclipses 20 points again in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Supplemental offensive contributions in win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...