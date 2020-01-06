Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Questionable for Tuesday
McCollum (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Toronto, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
McCollum wasn't listed on the team's injury report for Tuesday's matchup, but the team has since announced that he's a game-time call. An update on his status should come closer to tip.
