Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Reaches new January high in scoring

McCollum posted 31 points (11-23 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 38 minutes Tuesday in the Trail Blazers' 123-114 loss to the Thunder.

The 31 points were McCollum's most of January and a welcome development for fantasy managers after he averaged just 15.4 points on 40 percent shooting from the field over the past five games. While McCollum lit up the Thunder from distance, he hasn't ranked among the league's elite snipers for much the season. His 2.1 triples per game are his fewest since 2014-15 and his 35.3 percent accuracy rate is the lowest of his career.