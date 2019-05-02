Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Records game-high 20 points in win

McCollum ended with 20 points (8-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, and six assists in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 97-90 victory over the Nuggets.

On a night where Damian Lillard shot just 5-of-17 from the field, McCollum was able to pick up some of the slack, scoring a game-high 20 points in the Game 2 victory. It was certainly an odd game from both teams with no one player standing out above the rest. Nonetheless, the Trail Blazers were able to wrestle homecourt advantage away from the Nuggets and will head home with renewed confidence.

