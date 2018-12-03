Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Red-hot from field in loss
McCollum registered 24 points (11-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one block across 39 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 131-118 loss to the Spurs on Sunday.
McCollum stepped up with a second straight impressive shooting effort two nights after failing to hit a game-winning shot against the Nuggets. The 27-year-old is now 25-for-43 from the field over the last pair of contests, although he's gone just 2-for-10 from distance during that span. McCollum is also currently maintaining a 15-game streak of double-digit scoring efforts and naturally remains a vital cog in the Blazers' attack on a nightly basis.
