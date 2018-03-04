Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Red-hot from the field in win

McCollum registered 28 points (10-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes in Saturday's 108-100 win over the Thunder.

McCollum took his turn as the linchpin of the Trail Blazers offense on a night when Damian Lillard slogged through a 5-for-18 showing from the field. The 26-year-old had been struggling over the prior three games himself, as he'd posted sub-40-percent success rates in each of those contests. He rounded out his impressive final line Saturday with an excellent night on the glass, as his eight rebounds equaled his second-highest figure of the campaign in that category. His assist total was also his best since Jan. 9, and despite the aforementioned accuracy issues, he's now eclipsed 20 points in five of the last seven games.