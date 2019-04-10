Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Resting for finale
McCollum will not play Wednesday against the Kings due to rest, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
The Blazers will sit out both McCollum and Damian Lillard to keep the pairing fresh for the playoffs. Rodney Hood and Seth Curry should see extra run as a result.
