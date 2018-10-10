Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Resting Wednesday

McCollum will rest for Wednesday's preseason game against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Coach Terry Stotts will give McCollum some rest for Portland's second-to-last preseason contest. In McCollum's stead, Seth Curry and Wade Baldwin should see extra run. Nik Stauskas may get extended minutes as well.

