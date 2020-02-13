Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Rough shooting vs. Grizzlies
McCollum posted 23 points (9-25 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Grizzlies.
While McCollum's three-point shooting was passable, he managed to only go 6-of-16 from two-point range. His game from inside the arc has disappeared this month, hitting just 4.5 two-pointers per game in February and shooting 66.7 percent from the charity stripe. McCollum also hasn't shot at least 50 percent from the field in a game since Jan. 26.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 27 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Goes for 19 points•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Supplies 19 in emotional contest•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Drills six treys in return•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Starting Sunday•
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...