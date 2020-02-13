Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Rough shooting vs. Grizzlies

McCollum posted 23 points (9-25 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Grizzlies.

While McCollum's three-point shooting was passable, he managed to only go 6-of-16 from two-point range. His game from inside the arc has disappeared this month, hitting just 4.5 two-pointers per game in February and shooting 66.7 percent from the charity stripe. McCollum also hasn't shot at least 50 percent from the field in a game since Jan. 26.