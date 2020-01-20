Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Ruled out another game
McCollum (ankle) will not play Monday against the Warriors.
It'll be the second straight absence for McCollum, who initially injured the ankle against the Mavericks on Friday. He played only 11 minutes in that game and was held out of Saturday's loss to Oklahoma City. Expect Anfernee Simons to make another start alongside Damian Lillard.
