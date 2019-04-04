Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Ruled out Friday

McCollum (knee) has been ruled out of Friday's game in Denver, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.

The Blazers are handling McCollum on a day-to-day basis, but he hasn't played since Mar. 16, and it remains to be seen how realistic his chances are of returning before the end of the regular season. Regardless, Portland's primary objective is to get its second-best player back for the postseason, which begins next weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...