Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Ruled out Friday
McCollum (knee) has been ruled out of Friday's game in Denver, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
The Blazers are handling McCollum on a day-to-day basis, but he hasn't played since Mar. 16, and it remains to be seen how realistic his chances are of returning before the end of the regular season. Regardless, Portland's primary objective is to get its second-best player back for the postseason, which begins next weekend.
