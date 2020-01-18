Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Ruled out Saturday

McCollum (ankle) won't play in Saturday's game against Oklahoma City, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

McCollum will miss his Saturday's game after suffering the ankle injury during Friday's tilt with Dallas, where he was forced to exit early. The severity of the issue remains unclear, though it's safe to say McCollum's status for Monday's tilt with Golden State is in jeopardy. Look for Andernee Simons to start until McCollum's back to full health.