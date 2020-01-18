Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Ruled out Saturday
McCollum (ankle) won't play in Saturday's game against Oklahoma City, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
McCollum will miss his Saturday's game after suffering the ankle injury during Friday's tilt with Dallas, where he was forced to exit early. The severity of the issue remains unclear, though it's safe to say McCollum's status for Monday's tilt with Golden State is in jeopardy. Look for Andernee Simons to start until McCollum's back to full health.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Won't return Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Pours points on Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Sharp from deep in win•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 15 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Struggles in return to lineup•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Cleared to play•
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.