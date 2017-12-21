Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 13 points in 38 minutes
McCollum collected 13 points (5-22 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, six assists, and one steal across 38 minutes Wednesday in Portland's loss to San Antonio.
It was an off night for McCollum, and the uncharacteristic shooting woes came at a bad time for Portland. While the buckets weren't adding up, McCollum managed to be valuable from a fantasy perspective, collecting five rebounds and six assists. The backcourt pair of McCollum and Damian Lillard is one of the most electrifying in the league, and performances, like we saw on Wednesday, are rare. McCollum should return to form in no time, and when the shots start falling, it's tough to slow him down.
