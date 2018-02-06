Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 14 points Monday

McCollum registered 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Monday's 111-91 loss to the Pistons.

Since his 50-point outburst three games ago, McCollum has come back down to Earth shooting the ball, cashing in under 50 percent of his chances from the floor, which has exceeded 15 in each of the last five games. There is no shortage of opportunities for the Blazer backcourt because of the lack of options elsewhere on the roster, but with no help on the inside, defenses can continue to queue on the sharpshooters, limiting their efficiency.