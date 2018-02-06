Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 14 points Monday
McCollum registered 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Monday's 111-91 loss to the Pistons.
Since his 50-point outburst three games ago, McCollum has come back down to Earth shooting the ball, cashing in under 50 percent of his chances from the floor, which has exceeded 15 in each of the last five games. There is no shortage of opportunities for the Blazer backcourt because of the lack of options elsewhere on the roster, but with no help on the inside, defenses can continue to queue on the sharpshooters, limiting their efficiency.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Drops team-high 22 in Sunday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 21 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Drops career-high 50 points on Chicago•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Puts up 16 points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 28 points Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Struggles from field in loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...