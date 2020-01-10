Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 15 points in loss

McCollum had 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 3PT), two rebounds and one block in 25 minutes during Thursday's 116-102 loss at Minnesota.

McCollum has been struggling of late, and he has failed to reach the 20-point mark in three of his last four performances. He averaged 22.9 points during December, but that number has plummeted to 16.5 points per contest while making just 41.5 percent of his shots and 34.8 percent from three during January. He will try to begin his turnaround Saturday at home against Milwaukee.