Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 15 points in loss
McCollum had 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 3PT), two rebounds and one block in 25 minutes during Thursday's 116-102 loss at Minnesota.
McCollum has been struggling of late, and he has failed to reach the 20-point mark in three of his last four performances. He averaged 22.9 points during December, but that number has plummeted to 16.5 points per contest while making just 41.5 percent of his shots and 34.8 percent from three during January. He will try to begin his turnaround Saturday at home against Milwaukee.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Struggles in return to lineup•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Cleared to play•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Absent from injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Out with illness•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Drops 24 in win over Wizards•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...