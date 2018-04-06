Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 16 points in 33 minutes
McCollum registered 16 points (7-25 FG, 2-9 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 33 minutes Thursday in Portland's loss to Houston.
McCollum was tasked with picking up the scoring slack with Damian Lillard (ankle) sidelined but his shots weren't falling. The Rockets were able to key in on him and as a result, he matched a season-high with six turnovers. McCollum has posted respectable numbers, but he isn't scoring with the same efficiency that he displayed in the 2016-17 season. There is no need to worry though. His fantasy value won't be taking a late-season hit due to the Trail Blazers fighting for a high playoff seed.
