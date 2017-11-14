Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 17 in Monday's win
McCollum scored 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt) while adding two rebounds, two steals and an assist in 31 minutes during Monday's 99-82 win over the Nuggets.
He tied for the team lead in scoring with Jusuf Nurkic on the night, but McCollum likely would have put up bigger numbers if the Blazers hadn't taken an 18-point lead into the fourth quarter. The 26-year-old has now drained multiple three-pointers in seven straight games and 11 of 12 on the season, fueling his career-high 3.3 threes per game to begin the season.
