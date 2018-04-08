Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 17 points in loss
McCollum contributed 17 points (7-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in 37 minutes during Saturday's 116-104 loss to the Spurs.
More than anyone else on the team, McCollum is absolutely dependent on his shooting to put up a decent stat line. He's never been a major contributor in other categories unless Damian Lillard is out of the lineup. While he's one of the league's best shooting guards, he sometimes has consistency issues, and Portland hopes that he'll get hot at the right time. When he's cold, he becomes a liability for a team that is desperate to make a statement in the postseason.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 16 points in 33 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 16 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Hands out nine dimes in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 42 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Goes ice-cold with only seven points•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Burns Thunder again Sunday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....