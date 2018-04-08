Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 17 points in loss

McCollum contributed 17 points (7-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in 37 minutes during Saturday's 116-104 loss to the Spurs.

More than anyone else on the team, McCollum is absolutely dependent on his shooting to put up a decent stat line. He's never been a major contributor in other categories unless Damian Lillard is out of the lineup. While he's one of the league's best shooting guards, he sometimes has consistency issues, and Portland hopes that he'll get hot at the right time. When he's cold, he becomes a liability for a team that is desperate to make a statement in the postseason.